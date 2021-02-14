Acrylic Monomers Market Insight, Industry Analysis, With Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Hitachi Chemical Co. And Other

The acrylic monomers market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Market is expected to reach USD 11,124 million by 2025, from USD 7,012 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Acrylate monomers are the esters which comprises of vinyl group and have a different range of applications such as coatings, paints, plastics, adhesives & sealants, printing inks and textiles.

Acrylate monomers are generated by direct esterification of polyol or alcohol. This esterification is done with methacrylic acid or acrylic acid. The important application of acrylate monomers is in the paints and coating industry. The key players operating in the global acrylate monomers market are –

The other players in the market are New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, LG Chem, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Rohm and haas, Formosa Plastics Corporation. , Kailash Company., Saudi Acrylic Monomer Company Limited, Methacrylate Producers Association, Methacrylate Producers Association, Petrochem Middle East India Private Limited, United Ink & Varnish Company Private Limited, Premier Pigments and Chemicals. D.R. Dyechem India Private Limited , Modern Industrial Plastics among other. The global acrylate monomers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global acrylate monomers market shares of global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Governments across the globe are investing significantly in the development of pipeline infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China and Brazil.

In 2018, BASF Petronas expanded its market in Kuantan, Malaysia with a wide range production of acrylic acid and butyl acrylate.

Better durability and UV resistance, high flexibility and gloss are the major properties of acrylates that influence their consumption. Some acrylate monomers have a different functional group attached to the carbon atom and relates to the type of functional group they are diversified as butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate monomers.

In 2017, Dow chemical company signed an agreement for coatings and silicones market in Saudi Arabia, where it was beneficial in expansion of economic diversification and advanced manufacturing development plan.

In 2013, Dow chemical company had established a plant related to acrylic monomer at Middle East region.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of acrylic monomers in hygienic products, detergents and waste water treatment chemicals.

Utilization of acrylate monomers for the improvement of operational efficiency for water based coatings.

Major revenue contributor in the field of paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants industry.

Market Restraint:

Lower load capacities, which leads to lack of resistance in temperature and salts.

In European chemical industry, the demand of butyl acrylate monomers decreased due to some unpredictable reasons.

Segmentation: Global Acrylic Monomers Market

By Product

Butyl Acrylate Monomer

Methyl Acrylate Monomer

2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomer

Ethyl Acrylate Monomer

By Type

Acrylamide & Meth Acrylamide

Acrylate

Acrylic Acids & Salts

Acrylonitrile, Bisphenol Acrylics and Methacrylate

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Printing Inks

others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



