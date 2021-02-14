AEROSPACE & DEFENSE COMPOSITE DUCTING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Industry

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Industry

The unrelenting passion of the aerospace and defense industry to enhance the performance of commercial and military aircraft is constantly driving the development of improved high performance structural materials. Composite materials are one such class of materials that play a signifcant role in current and future aerospace components. Composite materials are particularly attractive to aviation and aerospace applications because of their exceptional strength and stiffness-to-density ratios and superior physical properties. Aerospace & defense composite ducting is composite with glass fiber, carbon fiber, epoxy resin, phenolic resin, thermoplastic resin, etc.

As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. The use of composites in particular is growing as aircraft manufacturers seeks to replace aluminium with lighterweight materials where possible

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand include Senior Plc, AIM Aerospace, Arrowhead Products, Triumph Group, STELIA Aerospace, ITT Corporation, Flexfab, Parker Hannifin, Hutchinson, Unitech Aerospace, Royal Engineered Composites, AVS-SYS, Kitsap Composites and so on.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting market is valued at 710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Senior Plc

AIM Aerospace

Arrowhead Products

Triumph Group

STELIA Aerospace

ITT Corporation

Flexfab

Parker Hannifin

Hutchinson

Unitech Aerospace

Royal Engineered Composites

avs-sys

Kitsap Composites

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Composites

Carbon Composites

Other Composites

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military

Other

