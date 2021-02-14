AI in Agriculture Market Outlook To 2025 IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, The Climate Corporation, Prospera Technologies, CropX Technologies LTD, Trace Genomics, Resson
AI in Agriculture Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global AI in Agriculture Market players, overview, size, share and growth with forecast to 2025.
Some of the major players in global AI in agriculture market are:
- IBM
- Microsoft Corporation
- Descartes Labs
- Deere & Company
- Granular
- aWhere
- The Climate Corporation
- Agribotix LLC
- Tule Technologies
- Prospera
- Mavrx Inc.
- Cropx
- Harvest Croo
- Farmbot
- Trace Genomics
- Spensa Technologies Inc.
- Resson
- Vision Robotics
- Autonomous Tractor Corporation
- Among others.
The AI in Agriculture Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the AI in Agriculture Market. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Global AI in Agriculture Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. The report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Global Analysis of AI in Agriculture Market:
Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global AI in Agriculture Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Report Definition:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture is utilization of cognitive technologies that helps in learning, reasoning, understanding and interacting, which in result increases the efficiency. It offers various advantages such as Image recognition and insight, chatbots for farmers, help IoT achieve its maximum potential and determine the best options to maximize return on crops.
Competitive Analysis:
The global AI in agriculture market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 350
- No of Figures: 60
- No of Tables: 220
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
- AI-As-A-Service
Hardware is sub segmented into:
- Network
- Storage Device
- Processor
On the basis of technology:
- Predictive Analytics
- Machine Learning
- Computer Vision
On the basis of application:
- Livestock Monitoring
- Precision Farming
- Agriculture Robots
- Drone Analytics
- Others
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Major Market Drivers:
- Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS
- Rising demand for agricultural production
- Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques
- Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques
- Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms
Market Restraint:
- High Cost involved during precise field data collection.
