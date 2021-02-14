AI In Telecommunication Market market Growth Opportunities 2019-2025 with Top Key Players- IBM, Microsoft, Intel, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance and more…

A new market study, titled “Global AI In Telecommunication Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market, There are a number of different AI technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. – in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.

31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3770900-global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

H2O.ai

Salesforce

Nvidia

At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.

Geographically, the United States dominated the global AI in Telecommunication market in 2017 and accounted for around 28.9% share of the total market in the same year. Further, the Asia-Pacific region with major markets such as Japan and China is expected to record explosive growth as compared to other regions in later years of the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the AI In Telecommunication market will register a 49.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3880 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI In Telecommunication business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI In Telecommunication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the AI In Telecommunication value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solutions

Services



Segmentation by application:

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI In Telecommunication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of AI In Telecommunication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI In Telecommunication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI In Telecommunication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI In Telecommunication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3770900-global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)