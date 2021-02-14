AIRFREIGHT FORWARDING MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2023

The Airfreight Forwarding market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2023. Based on the Airfreight Forwarding industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Airfreight Forwarding market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Airfreight Forwarding market.

The Airfreight Forwarding market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Airfreight Forwarding market are:

GEODIS

CJ Korea Express

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Dimerco

DSV

NIPPON EXPRESS

DACHSER

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

Expeditors

CEVA Logistics

Sinotrans

Deutsche Post DHL Group

C.H. Robinson

Major Regions play vital role in Airfreight Forwarding market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Airfreight Forwarding products covered in this report are:

Documentation and PO Management

Warehousing and Cargo Tracking

Cargo Insurance and Claims

Freight Consolidation

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Airfreight Forwarding market covered in this report are:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Table of Content:

Global Airfreight Forwarding Industry Market Research Report

1 Airfreight Forwarding Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Airfreight Forwarding

1.3 Airfreight Forwarding Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2013-2023

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Airfreight Forwarding

1.4.2 Applications of Airfreight Forwarding

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.2 Europe Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.3 China Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.4 Japan Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.6 India Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.7 South America Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Airfreight Forwarding

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Airfreight Forwarding

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

…….

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 GEODIS

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.2.3 GEODIS Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.2.4 GEODIS Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.3 CJ Korea Express

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.3.3 CJ Korea Express Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.3.4 CJ Korea Express Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.4.3 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.4.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.5 Dimerco

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.5.3 Dimerco Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.5.4 Dimerco Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.6 DSV

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.6.3 DSV Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.6.4 DSV Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.7 NIPPON EXPRESS

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.7.3 NIPPON EXPRESS Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.7.4 NIPPON EXPRESS Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.8 DACHSER

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.8.3 DACHSER Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.8.4 DACHSER Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.9 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.9.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.9.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.10 DB Schenker

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.10.3 DB Schenker Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.10.4 DB Schenker Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.11 Kuehne + Nagel

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.11.3 Kuehne + Nagel Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.11.4 Kuehne + Nagel Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.12 Expeditors

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.12.3 Expeditors Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.12.4 Expeditors Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.13 CEVA Logistics

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.13.3 CEVA Logistics Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.13.4 CEVA Logistics Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.14 Sinotrans

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.14.3 Sinotrans Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.14.4 Sinotrans Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.15 Deutsche Post DHL Group

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.15.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.15.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

8.16 C.H. Robinson

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.16.3 C.H. Robinson Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.16.4 C.H. Robinson Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2017

Continued…..

