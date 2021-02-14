ALL VACCINE MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST BY 2025

All Vaccine – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

All Vaccine Market 2019

Description:

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as a threat, destroy it, and keep a record of it so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Vaccines can be prophylactic (example: to prevent or ameliorate the effects of a future infection by any natural or “wild” pathogen), or therapeutic (e.g., vaccines against cancer are being investigated).

The average price of China All Vaccine is in the increasing trend, from 2.93 USD/Dose in 2012 to 4.27 USD/Dose in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of China All Vaccine includes Polio, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, BCG, Rabies, Hepatitis B, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis A, Varicella, Influenza and others and the proportion of Pertussis, Diphtheria and Tetanus in 2016 is about 20.15%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

The global All Vaccine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the All Vaccine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of All Vaccine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of All Vaccine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global All Vaccine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global All Vaccine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

CNBG

ChengDa Bio

Changsheng Life

Zhifei

SINOVAC BIOTECH

NuoCheng Bio

Hualan Bio

Kangtai

SANOFI PASTEUR

Novartis

GSK

Market size by Product

Varicella

Influenza

Polio

Hepatitis A

Rabies

BCG

Hepatitis B

Pertussis, Diphtheria, tetanus

Pneumococcal

Others

Market size by End User

For Adult

For Child

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

