Anatomic Pathology Market Forecast 2019 With Business Trends By BioGenex, Boston Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Leica Microsystems, Danaher Corporatio And Other

Global anatomic pathology market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Anatomic pathology is a medical specialty that is required in the diagnosis of disease based on the microscopic, macroscopic, biochemical, immunologic and molecular examination of organs and tissues. In the last few years, surgical pathology has evolved extremely, from ancient examination of whole bodies (autopsy) to modern techniques needed for the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer to guide treatment decision-making in oncology.

The anatomic pathology accounted to usd XX.XX million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX % during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Some of the major players operating in global anatomic pathology market are

Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips V.

Leica Microsystems

Digipath, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Danaher

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies

Sakura Finetechnical Co., Ltd.

BioGenex

Bio SB

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Others are Nikon Corporation, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Definiens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, RareCyte, Inc., Oxford Cancer Biomarkers, Enzo Biochem Inc., and Epic Sciences among others. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anatomic pathology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints: Global Anatomic Pathology Market

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

Growing Healthcare Expenses

Strict Government Regulations

Rapid Growth in the Emerging Markets

High Degree of Consolidation

Market Segmentation: Global Anatomic Pathology Market

On the basis of type, global anatomic pathology market is segmented into

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Instruments are again sub-segmented into

Tissue processing systems

Slide staining systems

Microtomes, and others

Consumables are again sub-segmented into

Antibodies & reagents

Kits

Probes, and others

Services are again sub-segmented into

Cytopathology

Histopathology, and others

On the basis of application the global anatomic pathology market is segmented into

Diseases diagnosis

Drug discovery & development, and others

On the basis of end-users the global anatomic pathology market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratory

On the basis of geography, global anatomic pathology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

