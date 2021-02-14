App Analytics Market Application, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2026 | Key Players – Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Adobe, Countly, Localytics, Swrve Inc., Amplitude, AppDynamics, AppsFlyer, Heap Inc., WizRocket, Inc., ContentSquare

Global App Analytics Market, By Type (Mobile app analytics, Web app analytics), Component (Software, Service), Application (Revenue analytics, App performance analytics and operations, User analytics, Ad monitoring and marketing analytics), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Media and entertainment, Logistics, travel, and transportation, Telecom and IT and others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global App Analytics Market

Google,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Adobe,

Countly,

Localytics,

Swrve Inc.,

Amplitude,

AppDynamics,

AppsFlyer,

Heap Inc.,

WizRocket, Inc.,

ContentSquare,

Mixpanel,

MOENGAGE,

App Annie,

Apptentive,

Taplytics, Inc.

Global App Analytics Market is driven by increasing demand for smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.13 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global App Analytics Market

App analytics helps in connecting the developer tool to get the information of user that how the user is interacting with the application. The information is regarding the application engagement, usability of the app, place of finding the application & many more. It helps in analysing & measuring the data which is being generated by the usage of applications or the websites.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the usage of smartphones & mobile application across the globe which is one of the major drivers of the market.

Global focus on digital transformation rises the demand for web & mobile application which is more feasible & reliable source

Market Restraints:

There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user of the application by the user.

Open source for all is hampering or decline the growth rate for commercial applications or paid applications.

Segmentation: Global App Analytics Market

By Type

Mobile App Analytics

Web App Analytics

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Revenue Analytics

App Performance Analytics and Operations

Api Latency and Response Time

Crash Analytics

Cross Platform Analysis

User Analytics

In-Behavioral Analytics

Touch Heatmaps

Ad Monitoring and Marketing Analytics

Campaign Analytics

Ad Attribution Analysis

Conversion Funnel Analysis

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Logistics, Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality

Telecom and It

Others (education, energy and utilities, and manufacturing)

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, apple announced that the developer of the application can now view the analytics such as number of downloads number of views etc. from new macOS Mojave App Store through appstore connect.

In May, 2018 Facebook launches commerce analytics app for IOS & android which has the feature of automated insights & notification alert when there is any deduction or charge.

Competitive Analysis: Global App Analytics Market

Global app analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of app analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global App Analytics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

