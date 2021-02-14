AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023

This report analyzes the global ar and vr smart glasses market by type (Binocular, Monocular), Product (Mobile phone smart glasses, Integrated Smart glasses, External Smart glasses), Application (Education, Gaming, Industrial, Military) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global AR and VR smart glasses market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global ar and vr smart glasses market include:

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Osterhout Design Group (U.S.)

• Samsung Group (South Korea)

• Royole Corporation (U.S.)

• Optinvent (France)

• MicroOLED (France)

• Ricoh (Japan)

• Kopin Corporation (U.S.)

• Imprint Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

• FlexEl, LLC. (U.S.)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

• Razer Inc. (U.S.)

• Avegant (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Oculus VR (U.S.)

• Vuzix (U.S.)

• Jenax (South Korea)

• Atheer (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Morocco

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Others

On the basis of by device type, the ar and vr smart glasses market has been categorized into the following segments:

Binocular

• Monocular

On the basis of by product, the ar and vr smart glasses market has been categorized into the following segments:

Mobile Phone Smartglasses

• Integrated Smartglasses

• PC Eternal Smartglasses On the basis of application , the ar and vr smart glasses market has been categorized into the following segments:

Gaming

• Education

• Military

• Industrial

• Commercial

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global AR And VR Smartglasses Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global AR And VR Smartglasses Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global AR And VR Smartglasses Market By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Binocular

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Monocular

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

