Artificial Intelligence (AI) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023
This report analyzes the global artificial intelligence by type (Artificial Neural Networks, Digital Assistant, Automotive Robotics System, Embedded System), Services (Speech Recognition, Gesture Control, Robots, Language Processing) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global artificial intelligence market include:
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Google Inc. (U.S.)
• Brighterion Inc. (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Facebook (U.S.)
• Qualcomm (U.S.)
• Rocket Fuel Inc. (U.S.)
• Kensho Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
• Salesforce (U.S.)
• Infosys (India)
• Sentient Technologies (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
- North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o U.K
o Germany
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East & Africa
o Latin Countries
On the basis of by system type, the global artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Artificial Neural Networks
• Digital Assistant System
• Automotive Robotics System
• Embedded System
On the basis of by by services, the global artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Speech Recognition
• Gesture Control
• Robots And Language Processing
On the basis of by application, the global artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Education
• Oil & Gas
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Media & Entertainment
• Aerospace
……..
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Artificial Intelligence Market
5 Application Overview Of Global Artificial Intelligence Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Artificial Intelligence Market By System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Artificial Neural Networks
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Digital Assistant System
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Automotive Robotics System
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.5 Embedded System
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continued……
