Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2024 – Detailed In New Research Report IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, GE, Stryker, Medtronic, Next IT, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Philips

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2024

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is defined as the science and engineering of forming intelligent computer systems that are able to perform tasks without receiving instructions directly from humans. These computer systems use a number of different algorithms and decision-making capabilities, as well as vast amounts of data, to provide a solution or response to a request. There are number of applications within healthcare where can deliver incredible value is into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, payers, patients, ACOS and MCOS. Increasing internet usage and connected device may act as a major driver in artificial intelligence in healthcare market. On the other hand ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software may hamper the market.

Global Artificial intelligence in Healthcare market

By Geography

By Technology (NLP, Context Aware Processing, Deep Learning, Querying Method)

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Application (Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Wearables, Inpatient Care & Hospital Management, Research)

By End-Users (Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Payers, Patients, ACOS & MCOS)

Request For Free Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market accounted for USD 703.4 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 53.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Company Analysis:

IBM Corporation

Google, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

iCarbonX

Microsoft Corporation

Next IT Corp.

General Vision, Inc.

Welltok, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

General Electric Company

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Deep Genomics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oncora Medical, Inc.

Report Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing application in the field of genomics.

Imbalance between health workforce and patients.

Increasing internet usage and connected device.

Significant increase in venture capital investments.

Ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software.

Reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI based technologies.

For More Details In-Depth Inquiry @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of technology:

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context Aware Processing

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Others

On the basis of application:

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Medical Imaging and Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery

Lifestyle Management & Monitoring

Virtual Assistant

Wearables

Inpatient Care and Hospital Management

Research

On the basis of end user:

Providers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Payers

Patients

ACOS and MCOS.

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Access Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market