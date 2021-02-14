Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Application, Key Trends, Development & Outlook 2018-2025 | Top Key Players AkzoNobel, Ashland, DRÄXLMAIER Group, STANLEY ELECTRIC CO LTD, Bosch, Philips, GE, OSRAM, Grupo Antolin, Valeo, HELLA, Others

The Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025, from USD 2.98 in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

The key players operating in the global automotive ambient lighting market are –

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo S.A.

Grupo Antolin

Federal-Mogul LLC

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Osram Licht AG

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Zizala

Lichtsysteme GmbH

Dräxlmaier Group

Ashland Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Lord Corporation

Franklin International

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dymax Corporation

Mapei S.P.A

Uniseal Inc.

Among other

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

The global automotive ambient lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive ambient lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

Automotive inside surrounding lighting refers to the utilization of lighting for making of a snappier and stylishly enhanced air, inside a vehicle. The idea of inside encompassing lightings was at first presented in the luxury vehicles however is currently being utilized as a part of a wide range of traveller and business vehicles. The encompassing lighting guarantees that the inside of the vehicle is more stylish and makes the in-lodge of automotive, feel more extensive. These lightings are broadly being utilized for driver security as it guarantees more prominent perceivability of dashboard, and is accordingly being utilized by the automotive makers as an instrument for item separation. Vehicle makers are likewise utilizing these surrounding lightings for making item separation from different contenders. The worldwide automotive inside surrounding lighting market has seen amazing development in the worldwide market and it has been watched that, its request later on is required to develop at CAGR of 6%. In view of innovation, the automotive inside surrounding lighting market has been arranged as halogen, LED and Xenon. Among them, xenon is relied upon to contribute the most in the development of the market. Xenon lights, otherwise called gas release lights, utilize light bend as the real wellspring of light. It has a long administration life when contrasted with the halogen knobs. Xenon likewise has different focal points over the incandescent lamp as they are vibration confirmation, they have a start voltage, and they can be electronically controlled. In view of vehicle composes, the market has been fragmented as traveller and business vehicles. The traveller vehicles fragment is relied upon to develop with most elevated CAGR over the estimate time frame. In 2016, according to the OICA Car Association, roughly 69 million traveller autos were sold over the globe, which powers the interest for automotive inside encompassing lighting in automotive industry. The footwell application segment generated the highest revenue of USD 1.46 billion in 2016. The dashboard application segment, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Increasing sale of ultra-luxurious vehicles

Increasing market for led lights in car

Easy availability of aftermarket solutions

Market Restraint:

High Cost of OE Integration

Unorganized aftermarket

Segmentation: Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

By Product Type

Dashboard Lights

Ambient Lighting

Head-up Display

Reading Lights

Others

By Technology

Halogen

LED

Xenon

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive ambient lighting market.

Analyse and forecast automotive ambient lighting market on the basis of material, type, product type, end user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for material, type, product type, end user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

