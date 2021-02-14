BOARD GAMES MARKET REPORT BY APPLICATION, BY END-USER ,SIZE, SHARE, TREND AND SEGMENT FORECASTS 2018 TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Board Games Market 2018 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Global Board Games Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Board Games Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 135 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Board Games market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Board Games market by product type and applications/end industries.

Board games are witnessing a high-value proposition for investors and general population than other advanced video games. A major factor that is encouraging the general population to invest is that board games are easy to understand and people can connect with the concept rapidly and can set realistic targets. Hence the increase in crowdfunding platforms for the game publishers is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market.

These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens, are increasingly being translated into the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets. The increasing digitization of these games is one the emerging trends that is going to boost the market during the forecast period.

The board games market continues to face a challenge from the digital games segment, however, the market along with other games segment have remained stable in the past three years.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3476168-global-board-games-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

The global Board Games market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Board Games.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Asmodee Editions

Goliath B.V.

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tabletop

Card and Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPGs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offline Retail

Online Retail

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3476168-global-board-games-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Board Games Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Board Games

1.2 Classification of Board Games by Types

1.2.1 Global Board Games Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Board Games Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Tabletop

1.2.4 Card and Dice Games

1.2.5 Collectible Card Games

1.2.6 Miniature Games

1.2.7 RPGs

1.3 Global Board Games Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Board Games Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Offline Retail

1.3.3 Online Retail

1.4 Global Board Games Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Board Games Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Board Games Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Board Games Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Board Games Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Board Games Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Board Games Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Board Games (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Asmodee Editions

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Board Games Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Asmodee Editions Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Goliath B.V.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Board Games Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Goliath B.V. Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Grand Prix International

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Board Games Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Grand Prix International Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Hasbro

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Board Games Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hasbro Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ravensburger

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Board Games Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ravensburger Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com