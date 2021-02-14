Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecasting 2019 With Analysis And Research On BD, Abbott, Roche, QIAGEN, GE Healthcare, Illumina And Other

Cancer diagnostics industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Cancer diagnostics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

The major factors driving the growth of Cancer Diagnostics Market are the growing with aging population worldwide, government initiatives for funding, and awareness about cancer. These factors increase the demand for cancer diagnostic products. On the other hand, stringent regulations imposed by international and local authorities and shortage of skilled and trained professionals may hinder the growth of the market. GE Healthcare is going to dominate the cancer diagnostics market, by imaging following with

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hologic, Inc,

Becton, Dickinson & Company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is going to dominate the cancer diagnostics market, by platform based following with Illumina, Inc. along with others such as Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Qiagen.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Globally biopsy is driving the market with highest market share.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is dominating the cancer diagnostics imaging market.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for cancer diagnostics market are growing ageing population worldwide, government initiatives for funding and awareness about cancer. These factors increase the demand for cancer diagnostics products. Increasing prevalence of cancer, key players focusing are on strategic decisions and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the cancer diagnostics market.

Stringent regulations imposed by the international and local authorities and shortage of the skilled and trained professionals are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and biopsy products in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the cancer diagnostics market.

Increasing demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) will drive the market in future.

Market Segmentation: Cancer Diagnostics Market

The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography.

The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into two types,

Platform based

Instrument based

In 2017, the cancer diagnostics instrument based segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 68.8% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Cancer diagnostics platform based market is segmented into

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

In situ hybridization (ISH)

Immunohisto chemistry (IHC)

Next generation sequencing (NGS)

DNA microarrays

Flow cytometry and others

Cancer Diagnostics instrument based market is segmented into

Imaging

Biopsy

Imaging is further segmented into

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography (CT)

Positron emission tomography- computed tomography (PET-CT)

Mammography

Ultrasound

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma And Others

