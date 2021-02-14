Commercial Explosives Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
World Commercial Explosives Market
Executive Summary
Commercial Explosives market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
Market Research states that the world Commercial Explosives market held an opportunity worth US$18881 Million in 2016.
The market is expected to expand at 7.73% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2022.
The players mentioned in our report
Orica
IPL (Dyno Nobel)
MAXAM
AEL
Sasol
Austin
ENAEX
BME Mining
Yunnanminbao
Jiangnan
Guizhou Jiulian
Gezhouba Explosive
Nanlingminbao
Shengli Group
Pingshuo
Global Commercial Explosives Market: Product Segment Analysis
Emulsion Explosives
ANFO (Ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil)
Powder
Others
Global Commercial Explosives Market: Application Segment Analysis
Coal mine
Other mines
Global Commercial Explosives Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
India
China
Japan
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Commercial Explosives Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of Commercial Explosives industry
1.2.1.1 Emulsion Explosives
1.2.1.2 ANFO (Ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil)
1.2.1.3 Powder
1.2.1.4 Others
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Commercial Explosives Markets by regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue and Growth 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2016
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2016
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue and Growth 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2016
2.1.4 Japan
Market Revenue and Growth 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2016
2.1.5 India
Market Revenue and Growth 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2016
2.2 World Commercial Explosives Market by types
Emulsion Explosives
ANFO (Ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil)
Powder
Others
2.3 World Commercial Explosives Market by Applications
Coal mine
Other mines
Chapter 3 World Commercial Explosives Market share
3.1 Major players Market share by production
3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2016, Through 2022
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2016, Through 2022
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2012-2016
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued…..
