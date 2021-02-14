Composites in the Rail Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Composites in the Rail market status and forecast, categorizes the global Composites in the Rail market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Composites provide significant flexibility in train design and help optimize train performance. Composite materials are largely used in the rail industry, wherein performance improvement is critical and the need to meet regulatory requirements is mandatory. The usage of composite materials in engineering designs has also become essential because of their satisfactory performance in extreme conditions such as high temperature, moisture, pressure, corrosion, and high stress. Rail composites lower energy consumption, facilitate the dampening of vibration to reduce noise levels, and improve passenger comfort. Various other benefits associated with the reduction of railway weight are lower inertia, less track wear, enhanced stability, and ability to achieve high speed.

Among them, glass fiber composite was the highly consumed type of rail composites across the globe.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cytec Industries

Gurit

Teijin

Hexcel

Airex

Premier

AIM Altitude

Dartforfd

TPI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Interior

Exterior

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Others

