Content Delivery Network Market 2025 By Opportunities Akamai Technologies, Google Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, CDNetworks, Tata Communications Ltd, Imperva, StackPath, LLC, RACKSPACE US, INC.
Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a system of distributed networks in various geographical locations that helps in improving deliveries of streaming content. CDN is beneficial in reducing latency, reducing bandwidth consumption and also blocking spammers that are disturbing the server, usually, when delivering a large scale website globally.
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Market.
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market accounted for USD 6.63 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market
- By Geography;
- Type (Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network, Video Content Delivery Network);
- Core Solution;
- Adjacent Service;
- Service Provider;
- Organization Size;
- Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Increasing need for the efficient use of live delivery and loading
- High data consumption over internet
- Video consumption over mobile devices
- Continuous monetization of websites and apps
- Latency issues
Major Market Competitors:
Some of the major players of the global content delivery network (CDN) market are:
- Akamai Technologies,
- Google Inc.,
- Level 3 Communications,
- LLC,
- Limelight Networks,
- Amazon Web Services Inc.,
- Verizon,
- CDNetworks,
- Tata Communications Ltd,
- Imperva,
- StackPath,
- LLC,
- RACKSPACE US INC.,
- Cloudflare Inc.,
- Fastly Inc.,
- Highwinds Network Group Inc.,
- ONAPP LIMITED,
- aiScaler Ltd,
- Internap,
- AT&T Intellectual Property,
- Accela Inc.,
- BitGravity Inc.,
- CacheNetworks LLC,
- Cogeco Peer 1,
- DataCamp Limited,
- Broadpeak,
- CDNify Ltd,
- LeaseWeb,
- NGENIX LLC,
- SoftLayer Technologies Inc. and others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
