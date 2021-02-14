Continuous Integration Tools Market by Top Competitors like Atlassian, IBM, Microsoft, Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Cloudbees, AWS, Puppet, Red Hat, CA Technologies, Oracle, Micro Focus, Bitrise, Nevercode, and PHPCI are among others
Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market is expected to reach USD 1898.6 million by 2025, from USD 478.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
There are several lead players that are dominating the market with their moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations, which are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market report also contains the restraints and drivers of the Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market that are derived from SWOT analysis.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Automation of software development process to quickly release software application growing number of surgical procedures
- Organization focus towards the CI tools development
- Rising productivity with the help of CI tools
- Customers attraction towards the software updates
- Traditional integration methods are major challenge
Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market,
- By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud),
- Organization Size (Small And Medium Organization, Large Organization),
- Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education),
- Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Major Competitors:
Some of the major players operating in the global continuous integration (CI) tools market are:-
- Atlassian (Australia),
- IBM (US),
- Microsoft (US),
- Micro Focus (UK),
- CA Technologies (US),
- Cloudbees (US),
- AWS (US),
- Puppet (Oregon),
- Red Hat(US),
- CA Technologies (US),
- Oracle (US),
- Micro Focus (UK),
- SmartBear (US),
- Jetbrains (Czech Republic),
- CircleCI (US),
- Shippable (US),
- Electric Cloud (US),
- V-Soft Technologies (South Africa),
- BuildKite (Australia),
- TravisCI (Germany),
- AutoRABIT (US),
- AppVeyor (Canada),
- io (US),
- Rendered Text (Serbia),
- Bitrise (Hungary),
- Nevercode (UK), and
- PHPCI (Belgium) are among others.
Global Continuous Integration (CI) Tools Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of continuous integration (CI) tools for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
