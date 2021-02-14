Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2017 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2021

— Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2017

Data analytics outsourcing is the process by which organizations employ service providers to perform analytics on the data of an organization. Such strategies boost operational efficiency and help enterprises in arriving at decisions based on the outcome of the data analysis. Organizations generate a tremendous amount of data from departments such as HR, procurement, production, and sales and marketing. Data analysis is used to infer actionable insights from these volumes of information.

The analysts forecast the global data analytics outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 30.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data analytics outsourcing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers cloud-based business process outsourcing (BPO) services and solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• Fractal Analytics

• TCS

• Wipro

• ZS (ZS Associates)

Other prominent vendors

• Cognizant

• Evalueserve

• EXL Service (EXL)

• Genpact

• Gramener

• HPE

• IBM

• Infosys

• Latentview (LatentView Analytics)

• WNS Global

Market driver

• Data analytics services lead to cost reduction and efficiency

Market challenge

• Changing customer requirements adversely affect market

Market trend

• Emergence of BPaaS

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Emergence of BPaaS

• Evolution of AI

• Increased adoption of SaaS-based analytics

• Growing popularity of advanced analytical tools

• High adoption of mobile and social media analytics

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Five forces analysis

PART 12: Key vendor profile

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• Fractal Analytics

• TCS

• Wipro

• ZS (ZS Associates)

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

