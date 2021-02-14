Digital Remittance Market 2019-Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Global Digital Remittance Market

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

In 2018, the global Digital Remittance market size was 1540 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

This report focuses on the global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Remittance development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Market segment by Application, split into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Remittance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

