Digital Remittance Market 2019-Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Global Digital Remittance Market
This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.
Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.
In 2018, the global Digital Remittance market size was 1540 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
WeChat Payment
Ant Financial/Alipay
This report focuses on the global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Remittance development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
Market segment by Application, split into
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Remittance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Banks Digital Remittance
1.4.3 Digital Money Transfer Operators
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Migrant Labor Workforce
1.5.3 Study Abroad and Travel
1.5.4 Small Businesses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Western Union (WU)
12.1.1 Western Union (WU) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.1.4 Western Union (WU) Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Western Union (WU) Recent Development
12.2 Ria Financial Services
12.2.1 Ria Financial Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.2.4 Ria Financial Services Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ria Financial Services Recent Development
12.3 PayPal/Xoom
12.3.1 PayPal/Xoom Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.3.4 PayPal/Xoom Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PayPal/Xoom Recent Development
12.4 TransferWise
12.4.1 TransferWise Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.4.4 TransferWise Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TransferWise Recent Development
12.5 WorldRemit
12.5.1 WorldRemit Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.5.4 WorldRemit Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 WorldRemit Recent Development
12.6 MoneyGram
12.6.1 MoneyGram Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.6.4 MoneyGram Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MoneyGram Recent Development
12.7 Remitly
12.7.1 Remitly Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.7.4 Remitly Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Remitly Recent Development
12.8 Azimo
12.8.1 Azimo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.8.4 Azimo Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Azimo Recent Development
12.9 TransferGo
12.9.1 TransferGo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.9.4 TransferGo Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TransferGo Recent Development
12.10 InstaReM
12.10.1 InstaReM Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Remittance Introduction
12.10.4 InstaReM Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 InstaReM Recent Development
12.11 TNG Wallet
12.12 Coins.ph
12.13 Toast
12.14 OrbitRemit
12.15 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
12.16 Avenues India Pvt Ltd
12.17 FlyRemit
12.18 WeChat Payment
12.19 Ant Financial/Alipay
