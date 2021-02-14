EGG PROTEIN MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Egg Protein – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Egg Protein Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Egg Protein – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Egg proteins include Egg white powder, egg yolk powder and whole egg powder.

Talking about the egg white and yolk proteins, it can be said that one large egg contains about 6.5 grams of protein, out of which egg white protein content is about 3.6 grams.

Currently, there are three types of egg protein, including whole egg powder, egg white powder and egg yolk powder. Egg protein content in egg white powder is the highest. While whole egg powder has the largest market share. In 2016, global production of whole egg powder is 74.0 K MT, with a market share of 37.90%. Production of egg white powder and egg yolk powder are separately 53.2 K MT and 68.0 K MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that whole egg powder will keep the leading market.

Since abundant raw material resource and mature production process, the egg protein market concentration degree is relatively lower. Current, there are lots of manufacturers all over the world. Manufacturers included in this report are Avangardco, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNLfood, Post Holdings, Eurovo Group, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Farm Pride, GF Ovodry, Adriaan Goede, SOVIMO HELLAS, Rembrandt, DEB EL FOOD, Lodewijckx Group, Kewpie, Dalian Lvxue, Jinlin Houde, Kangde Biological, Dalian Hanovo Foods, Etam Biological Polytron Technologies. During all those manufacturers, top three suppliers are Avangardco, Sanovo and IGRECA. Also, production share amount of those top three suppliers is 19.06% in 2016.

The global Egg Protein market is valued at 1040 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Egg Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Egg Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Egg Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Egg Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Egg Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Avangardco

Sanovo

IGRECA

Interovo

Bouwhuis Enthoven

BNLfood

Post Holdings

Eurovo Group

Rose Acre Farms

VH Group

Wulro

A.G. Foods

Farm Pride

GF Ovodry

Adriaan Goede

SOVIMO HELLAS

Rembrandt

DEB EL FOOD

Lodewijckx Group

Kewpie

Dalian Lvxue

Jinlin Houde

Kangde Biological

Dalian Hanovo Foods

Etam Biological Polytron Technologies

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717034-global-egg-protein-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Market size by End User

Bakery

Meat Product

Ice Cream

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3717034-global-egg-protein-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Egg Protein Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Egg Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Whole Egg Powder

1.4.3 Egg White Powder

1.4.4 Egg Yolk Powder

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Egg Protein Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Bakery

1.5.3 Meat Product

1.5.4 Ice Cream

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avangardco

11.1.1 Avangardco Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Avangardco Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Avangardco Egg Protein Products Offered

11.1.5 Avangardco Recent Development

11.2 Sanovo

11.2.1 Sanovo Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Sanovo Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Sanovo Egg Protein Products Offered

11.2.5 Sanovo Recent Development

11.3 IGRECA

11.3.1 IGRECA Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 IGRECA Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 IGRECA Egg Protein Products Offered

11.3.5 IGRECA Recent Development

11.4 Interovo

11.4.1 Interovo Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Interovo Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Interovo Egg Protein Products Offered

11.4.5 Interovo Recent Development

11.5 Bouwhuis Enthoven

11.5.1 Bouwhuis Enthoven Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Bouwhuis Enthoven Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Bouwhuis Enthoven Egg Protein Products Offered

11.5.5 Bouwhuis Enthoven Recent Development

11.6 BNLfood

11.6.1 BNLfood Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 BNLfood Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 BNLfood Egg Protein Products Offered

11.6.5 BNLfood Recent Development

11.7 Post Holdings

11.7.1 Post Holdings Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Post Holdings Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Post Holdings Egg Protein Products Offered

11.7.5 Post Holdings Recent Development

11.8 Eurovo Group

11.8.1 Eurovo Group Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Eurovo Group Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Eurovo Group Egg Protein Products Offered

11.8.5 Eurovo Group Recent Development

11.9 Rose Acre Farms

11.9.1 Rose Acre Farms Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Rose Acre Farms Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Rose Acre Farms Egg Protein Products Offered

11.9.5 Rose Acre Farms Recent Development

11.10 VH Group

11.10.1 VH Group Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 VH Group Egg Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 VH Group Egg Protein Products Offered

11.10.5 VH Group Recent Development

11.11 Wulro

11.12 A.G. Foods

11.13 Farm Pride

11.14 GF Ovodry

11.15 Adriaan Goede

11.16 SOVIMO HELLAS

11.17 Rembrandt

11.18 DEB EL FOOD

11.19 Lodewijckx Group

11.20 Kewpie

11.21 Dalian Lvxue

11.22 Jinlin Houde

11.23 Kangde Biological

11.24 Dalian Hanovo Foods

11.25 Etam Biological Polytron Technologies

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717034-global-egg-protein-market-insights-forecast-to-2025