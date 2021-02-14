ELECTRONIC ALARM CLOCK MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Electronic Alarm Clock Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

In an electric bell-style alarm clock, the bell is rung by an electromagnetic circuit and armature that turns the circuit on and off repeatedly.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Electronic Alarm Clock market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Electronic Alarm Clock in 2017.

In the industry, SDI Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Philips Electronics and Braun ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 14.74%, 8.46% and 4.82% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Electronic Alarm Clock, including LED and LCD. And LCD is the main type for Electronic Alarm Clock, and the LCD reached a sales volume of approximately 4616.67 K Unit in 2017, with 61.34% of global sales volume.

The global Electronic Alarm Clock market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Alarm Clock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Alarm Clock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SDI Technologies

Philips Electronics

Braun

Emerson Radio Corporation

LEXON

Oregon Scientific

Westclox

Compas

Sonic Alert

Acctim

AcuRite

La Crosse Technology

Gingko Electronics

Polaris Clock

SONY

Reida

Electrohome

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LED

LCD

Segment by Application

Home use

Travel use

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Electronic Alarm Clock Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Alarm Clock

1.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 LCD

1.3 Electronic Alarm Clock Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home use

1.3.3 Travel use

1.3 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Market Size

1.4.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electronic Alarm Clock Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Alarm Clock Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Electronic Alarm Clock Production

3.4.1 North America Electronic Alarm Clock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Electronic Alarm Clock Production

3.5.1 Europe Electronic Alarm Clock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Electronic Alarm Clock Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Electronic Alarm Clock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Electronic Alarm Clock Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Electronic Alarm Clock Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Electronic Alarm Clock Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Alarm Clock Business

7.1 SDI Technologies

7.1.1 SDI Technologies Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SDI Technologies Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Philips Electronics

7.2.1 Philips Electronics Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Philips Electronics Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Braun

7.3.1 Braun Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Braun Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Emerson Radio Corporation

7.4.1 Emerson Radio Corporation Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Emerson Radio Corporation Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LEXON

7.5.1 LEXON Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LEXON Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Oregon Scientific

7.6.1 Oregon Scientific Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Oregon Scientific Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Westclox

7.7.1 Westclox Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Westclox Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Compas

7.8.1 Compas Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Compas Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sonic Alert

7.9.1 Sonic Alert Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sonic Alert Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Acctim

7.10.1 Acctim Electronic Alarm Clock Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electronic Alarm Clock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Acctim Electronic Alarm Clock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 AcuRite

7.12 La Crosse Technology

7.13 Gingko Electronics

7.14 Polaris Clock

7.15 SONY

7.16 Reida

7.17 Electrohome

