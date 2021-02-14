ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Electronic Document Management System Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Electronic Document Management System Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Electronic Document Management System Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Electronic Document Management System Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Electronic Document Management system (EDMS) is asoftware program that manages the creation, storage and control of documentselectronically.

The primary function of an EDMS is to manage electronicinformation within an organization workflow. A basic EDMS should includedocument management, workflow, text retrieval, and imaging. An EDMS must becapable of providing secure access, maintaining the context, and executingdisposition instructions for all records in the system.

In 2017, the global Electronic Document Management System market size was 2300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7040 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Document Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Document Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ademero Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Agiloft Inc.

Alfresco One Software

CGI Group Inc.

DocSTAR

Dropbox Business

Dokmee

eFileCabinet

FileHold

Google

Others

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3454863-global-electronic-document-management-system-market-size-status

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installation and Integration

Consulting

Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Medical

Corporate

BFSI

Legal

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Document Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Document Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3454863-global-electronic-document-management-system-market-size-status

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Document Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Installation and Integration

1.4.3 Consulting

1.4.4 Training

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Document Management System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Corporate

1.5.5 BFSI

1.5.6 Legal

1.5.7 Education

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Document Management System Market Size

2.2 Electronic Document Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Document Management System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Document Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Document Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Document Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Document Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Document Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Electronic Document Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Electronic Document Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Electronic Document Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players in China

7.3 China Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Electronic Document Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Document Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Electronic Document Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players in India

10.3 India Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Electronic Document Management System Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Electronic Document Management System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Electronic Document Management System Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ademero Inc.

12.1.1 Ademero Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.1.4 Ademero Inc. Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ademero Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated

12.2.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.2.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Development

12.3 Agiloft Inc.

12.3.1 Agiloft Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Agiloft Inc. Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Agiloft Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Alfresco One Software

12.4.1 Alfresco One Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.4.4 Alfresco One Software Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alfresco One Software Recent Development

12.5 CGI Group Inc.

12.5.1 CGI Group Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.5.4 CGI Group Inc. Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CGI Group Inc. Recent Development

12.6 DocSTAR

12.6.1 DocSTAR Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.6.4 DocSTAR Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 DocSTAR Recent Development

12.7 Dropbox Business

12.7.1 Dropbox Business Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.7.4 Dropbox Business Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dropbox Business Recent Development

12.8 Dokmee

12.8.1 Dokmee Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.8.4 Dokmee Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Dokmee Recent Development

12.9 eFileCabinet

12.9.1 eFileCabinet Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.9.4 eFileCabinet Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 eFileCabinet Recent Development

12.10 FileHold

12.10.1 FileHold Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Electronic Document Management System Introduction

12.10.4 FileHold Revenue in Electronic Document Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 FileHold Recent Development

12.11 Google

12.12 Others

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3454863-global-electronic-document-management-system-market-size-status