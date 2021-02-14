Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro Limited, Infosys, Aricent and EPAM Systems

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market research report gives strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report presents you with broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis. The report gives CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are very important which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report comprehensively studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market.

Some Of The Key Players Of The Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Include:

HCL Technologies

Infosys

Infosys BPM

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Business Services

Wipro Limited

Altair

Aricent

EPAM Systems

ALTEN GmbH / ALTEN SW GmbH

Altran Engineering Solutions (formerly Pricol Technologies Limited)

Bertrandt

EPAM – DEP

Cybage Software

IAV GmbH

Kistler Group

This report studies the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market Size Split by Type: Engineering Services Outsourcing

Onshore

Offshore

Market Size Split by Application: Engineering Services Outsourcing

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

Others

Major Table of Contents: Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

