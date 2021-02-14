Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Growth, Analysis, Insights With Hormel Foods, Shepherd Center, Halyard Health, Victus, Inc., Aveanna Healthcare, Mead Johnson Nutrition And Other
Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is expected to reach USD 10.32 billion by 2025, from USD 4.87 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025(Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In The Report).
In early stage when at very old age when the person has difficulty in swallowing or unable to eat the food, nutrition was supplied in different ways. People of all age’s group can receive tube feeding, but it is highly preferred in infants and children as well as in old age group patients. Some of the major players operating in the global market are
- Nestlé S.A.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Danone S.A.
- Victus, Inc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd
- Global Health Product, Inc
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Hormel Foods, LLC
- Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
- Real Food Blends
- Nutritional Medicinals, LLC
- R. Bard, Inc
Other Players Are Halyard Health, Inc.,Shield HealthCare, Inc., Apple Discount Drugs, Shepherd Center, Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd. ,Aveanna Healthcare LLC. amongst others. The global enteral feeding formulas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Enteral feeding formulas market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
According to the A.S.P.E.N (American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition), in U.S, many hospitalized patients receives tube feeding. Approximately 245,000 numbers of patients who are admitted to the hospital receive the tube feeding. Thus, it is evident that this market is growing rapidly.
Market Segmentation: Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market
The global enteral feeding formulas market is segmented based on product, end user, application, stage, end user and geographical segments.
- Based on product, the market is segmented into
- Standard formulas
- Disease-specific formulas
The standard formulas segment is further sub-segmented on the
- Polymeric formulas,
- Monomeric formulas.
Disease-specific formulas segment is further sub-segmented into diabetic formulas, renal formulas, hepatic formulas, pulmonary formulas and others.
- On the basis of stage, the market is classified into
- Adults
- Pediatrics
- On the basis of application, the market is classified into
- Oncology
- Gastroenterology
- Neurology
- Diabetes
- Critical Care
- Others
- On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- Hospitals
- Long-Term Care Facilities
- Long-term care facilities segment is further sub-segmented into home care agencies and hospices, nursing homes, assisted living facilities.
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing healthcare expenditure
- Increasing demand for homecare
- Rising geriatric population
- Increase in number of preterm births
- Reimbursements policies
- Growth in healthcare expenditure of developing economies
- increasing demand for personalized medicine
Key points for analysis
- To gain information about the top players in enteral feeding formulas industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Enteral Feeding Formulas market.
- Key developments in the market
- Market volume
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
