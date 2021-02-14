Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Growth, Analysis, Insights With Hormel Foods, Shepherd Center, Halyard Health, Victus, Inc., Aveanna Healthcare, Mead Johnson Nutrition And Other

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is expected to reach USD 10.32 billion by 2025, from USD 4.87 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025(Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In The Report).

In early stage when at very old age when the person has difficulty in swallowing or unable to eat the food, nutrition was supplied in different ways. People of all age’s group can receive tube feeding, but it is highly preferred in infants and children as well as in old age group patients. Some of the major players operating in the global market are

Nestlé S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Danone S.A.

Victus, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd

Global Health Product, Inc

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Braun Melsungen AG

Hormel Foods, LLC

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Real Food Blends

Nutritional Medicinals, LLC

R. Bard, Inc

Other Players Are Halyard Health, Inc.,Shield HealthCare, Inc., Apple Discount Drugs, Shepherd Center, Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd. ,Aveanna Healthcare LLC. amongst others. The global enteral feeding formulas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Enteral feeding formulas market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

According to the A.S.P.E.N (American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition), in U.S, many hospitalized patients receives tube feeding. Approximately 245,000 numbers of patients who are admitted to the hospital receive the tube feeding. Thus, it is evident that this market is growing rapidly.

Market Segmentation: Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market

The global enteral feeding formulas market is segmented based on product, end user, application, stage, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into

Standard formulas

Disease-specific formulas

The standard formulas segment is further sub-segmented on the

Polymeric formulas,

Monomeric formulas.

Disease-specific formulas segment is further sub-segmented into diabetic formulas, renal formulas, hepatic formulas, pulmonary formulas and others.

On the basis of stage, the market is classified into

Adults

Pediatrics

On the basis of application, the market is classified into

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Critical Care

Others

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Long-term care facilities segment is further sub-segmented into home care agencies and hospices, nursing homes, assisted living facilities.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Increasing demand for homecare

Rising geriatric population

Increase in number of preterm births

Reimbursements policies

Growth in healthcare expenditure of developing economies

increasing demand for personalized medicine

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in enteral feeding formulas industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Enteral Feeding Formulas market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

