EXOSKELETON MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

An Exoskeleton is a wearable robot that combines human intelligence and machine power. It is widely used for rehabilitation applications such as tendon therapy and physical exercise, and supports finger flexion and extension movements.

In the last several years, global market of Exoskeleton developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 42.91%. In 2017, global revenue of Exoskeleton is nearly 84.96 M USD; the actual sales are about 3395 units.

The classification of Exoskeleton includes lower robots, upper robots, full body robots. And the proportion of lower robots in 2017 is about 63.71%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Exoskeleton market is valued at 110 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exoskeleton volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exoskeleton market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cyberdyne

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Parker Hannifin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Panasonic

Myomo

B-TEMIA Inc.

Alter G

US Bionics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lower

Upper

Full Body

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exoskeleton

1.2 Exoskeleton Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lower

1.2.3 Upper

1.2.4 Full Body

1.3 Exoskeleton Segment by Application

1.3.1 Exoskeleton Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Defense

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3 Global Exoskeleton Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Exoskeleton Market Size

1.4.1 Global Exoskeleton Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Exoskeleton Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Exoskeleton Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Exoskeleton Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Exoskeleton Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Exoskeleton Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Exoskeleton Production

3.4.1 North America Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Exoskeleton Production

3.5.1 Europe Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Exoskeleton Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Exoskeleton Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Exoskeleton Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Exoskeleton Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Exoskeleton Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Exoskeleton Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Exoskeleton Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Exoskeleton Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Exoskeleton Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Exoskeleton Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Exoskeleton Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exoskeleton Business

7.1 Cyberdyne

7.1.1 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hocoma

7.2.1 Hocoma Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hocoma Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ReWalk Robotics

7.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ekso Bionics

7.4.1 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LockHeed Martin

7.5.1 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Parker Hannifin

7.6.1 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

7.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Panasonic Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Myomo

7.9.1 Myomo Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Myomo Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

7.10.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Alter G

7.12 US Bionics

Continued….

