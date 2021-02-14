Ferrochrome Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Ferrochrome Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Ferrochrome also called ferro chrome, or charge chrome, is a type of chromium and iron alloy, it is an essential ingredient in producing stainless and specialty steels.

Scope of the Report:

The Ferrochrome industry concentration is relatively high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in South Africa, China and Kazakhstan.

For the chrome ores, the South Africa take a market share of about a half.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. To this product, the price is determined by both the chrome ores and stainless steel production, and the downstream production growth rate takes a dominated status.

The worldwide market for Ferrochrome is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 21100 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ferrochrome in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Glencore-Merafe

Eurasian Resources Group

Samancor Chrome

Hernic Ferrochrome

IFM

FACOR

Mintal Group

Tata Steel

IMFA

Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal

Jilin Ferro Alloys

Ehui Group

Outokumpu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Carbon Type

Low Carbon Type

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Stainless steel

Engineering & alloy steel

Other

