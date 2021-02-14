Flood Insurance Market 2019-2024 by Technology and Top Key Players- Allianz, Zurich, Allstate, Tokio Marine, Assurant and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Flood Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Flood insurance denotes the specific insurance coverage against property loss from flooding. To determine risk factors for specific properties, insurers will often refer to topographical maps that denote lowlands, floodplains and floodways that are susceptible to flooding.

Geographically, the global Flood Insurance market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and RoW. The USA held the largest share in the global market, its Premiums of global market exceeds 62% in 2017. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flood Insurance market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17600 million by 2024, from US$ 6640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Flood Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allianz

Zurich

Allstate

Tokio Marine

Assurant

Chubb

PICC

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

CPIC

PingAn

Sunshine

Berkshire Hathaway

Suncorp

Progressive

American Strategic

Segmentation by product type:

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance



Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

Other

This report also splits the market by region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flood Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Flood Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flood Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flood Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Flood Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

