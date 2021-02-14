Flotation Reagents Market Research Reports With Evonik, Dow Chemical Company, The Kemira, Huntsman Corporation, And Other

Global Flotation Reagents Market is expected to reach USD 6.15 billion by 2025, from USD 3.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The flotation reagents market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Floatation reagents are used mostly in the mining industry for the metallurgical process of removing gangue from the ore. Pine oil and cresylic acid are widely accepted reagents among users but recent trends have seen higher alcohol gaining preferences due to their uniformity and low prices. Collectors segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the period. The report includes market shares of flotation reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The key players operating in the global flotation reagents market are –

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant

Evonik Industries AG

Kemira Oyj

Cytec Solvay Group

Orica Limited.

SNF Group

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ecolab

IXOM

The other players in the market are NALCO India, CP Kelco, Solenis, Hychem, Inc., Moly-Cop., Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd, Cochran Chemical Company Inc., Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Kao Corporation, Sellwell Industrial Group Limited, Forbon, and Qingdao Bright Chemical CO. Limited among others. The Global Flotation Reagents Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

In September 2018, Evonik Industries AG completed an expansion of its contract manufacturing capabilities in US and Europe. The expansion investment is valued at approx. 36 million Euros. The expansion has been strategized with a mission to help customers access to innovation and complex manufacturing process.

In a report published by Statista, it has been evaluated that the total revenue generated by the top notch players in mining industry is valued at USD 600 billion. The report further stated that there are approx. 2500 active mineral exploration sites all over the world. This gives an opportunity to the manufactures of floatation reagents to increase their market share.

Market Drivers:

Increased investments and focus towards environmental friendly mining techniques.

Growing mining industry in developing economies like Asia Pacific, due to the stringent regulations on wastewater treatment by their respective governments and the abundant presence of various types of minerals in the region

Market Restraints:

Stagnant and phased out mining sector in developed nations.

The demand and growth for the Flotation Reagents Market is dependent on various factors like mining activities and infrastructure spending of the region. Hence, this dependence on other variables will hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Flotation Reagents Market

By Type

Flocculants

Frothers

Collectors

Dispersants

Others Grinding Aids Solvent Extractors Activators Promoters



By Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Explosives & Drilling

Mineral Processing

Others Leaching Abrasive Blasting



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



