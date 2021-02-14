Fog Computing Market by Top Competitors Analysis: Cisco, Microsoft, Arm Limited, Intel Corporation, General Electric, FUJITSU, Schneider Electric, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ADLINK Technology, Dell, Nebbiolo Technologies, FogHorn Systems, SAP SE, AT&T Intellectual Property, Cradlepoint Inc., IBM Corporation

Fog computing is a decentralized architecture platform, which is an extension of cloud computing facilitating the user of source of data to compute, store, modify employ any applications so that efficiency can be achieved and real-time operations can take place. Increased security and bandwidth accompany fog computing which is expected to act as a major market driver.

Global fog computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fog computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, IBM Corporation and Cisco announced collaboration for the integration of IBM Corporation’s Watson software into Cisco’s fog computing platform.

In March 2016, ADLINK Technology (PrismTech) announced the release of Vortex 2.1 Intelligent Data Sharing Platform for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing hosting for different apps for Cisco platforms in fog computing.

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the fog computing market are:-

Cisco,

Microsoft,

Arm Limited,

Intel Corporation,

General Electric,

FUJITSU,

Schneider Electric,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

ADLINK Technology,

Dell,

Nebbiolo Technologies,

FogHorn Systems,

SAP SE,

AT&T Intellectual Property.,

Cradlepoint Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

VIMOC Technologies Inc., and

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Global Fog Computing Market,

By Offering (Hardware, Software),

Application (Building & Home Automation, Smart Energy, Smart Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Connected Health, Security & Emergencies, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

