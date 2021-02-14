Forging Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Alcoa, ATI, Bharat Forge Ltd, thyssenkrupp, AAM, Precision Castparts, Frisa Forjados, Special Metals, Scot Forge and NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN BUSSAN AMERICAS, INC.

To know the trends and opportunities in your industry, market research report is anytime a best solution to go for. Market research offers you actionable market insights which help create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. This market report is especially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). The report comprises of top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are very essential for better decision making. It includes an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles.

Global Forging Market to reach USD 110.84 billion by 2025.

Global Forging Market valued approximately USD 67.88 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Major Market Player Included In This Report Are:

Aichi Forge

Alcoa

ATI (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated)

Bharat Forge Ltd

NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN BUSSAN AMERICAS, INC.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp Steel

AAM – American Axle & Manufacturing

Ellwood City Forge Group

Precision Castparts

Frisa Forjados

HHI Forging

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Scot Forge

Sypris Electronics, LLC

Special Metals

The major restraining factor of global forging market are increasing usage of casting or stamping process, rising demand for plastics as substitute and environmental rules & regulation and availability of light materials for automotive manufacturing. Forging refers to a process of shaping the material by applying compressive force manually by forging machines or with the use of power hammers. These forged parts include bolts, connecting rods, turbine shafts, crane hooks, hand tools, gears, and other components used in machine manufacturing. Forging process can be carried out on materials in either cold or hot state. Forgings can target a lower total cost compared to casting or fabrication. Hot forging prevents the work hardening that would result from cold forging which would increase the difficulty of performing secondary machining operations on the piece. When metal is shaped during the forging process, its internal grain texture deforms to follow the general shape of the part.

The regional analysis of Global Forging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has accounted the leading share with 55% in 2017 of total generating revenue across the globe due to rapid rise of construction and automotive industries in the region and continuously growing over the coming years. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Forging. North American region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to large number of global players in the region.

Global Forging Market: Product Segment Analysis

Rolled Rings

Open Die

Impression Die

Global Forging Market: Application Segment Analysis

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Oil & Gas industry

Other

Table of Contents: Forging Market

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Forging Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Forging Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Forging Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Forging Market, by Product

Chapter 6. Forging Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Forging Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

