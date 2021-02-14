Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market by Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2025
Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market – 2019
Description :
Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG).
This report researches the worldwide Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saint-Gobain Gyproc
Continental Building Products
USG Corporation
Knauf Danoline A/S
Georgia-Pacific
National Gypsum Company
Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.
FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd.
American Gypsum
Formglas Products Ltd
Gillespie
Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material
Stromberg Architectural
Rapidwall
Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd
Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.
Owens Corning
Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.
Intexforms, Inc.
Fibrex
Gc Products, Inc.
Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Breakdown Data by Type
Type X
Type C
Others
Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Breakdown Data by Application
Interior
Exterior
Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
