Global Aircraft Piston Engines Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2024

An aircraft engine is the component of the propulsion system for an aircraft that generates mechanical power. Aircraft engines are almost always either lightweight piston engines or gas turbines, except for small multicopter UAVs which are almost always electric aircraft.

This report studies the Aircraft Piston Engines market. The first airplane engines were of the piston or reciprocating type and this type of engine is still in use today. Piston engines were the only type of aircraft engine until 1939 when the first turbine powered aircraft flew. Piston aircraft engines reached their zenith during World War II. Aircraft developed for the war added superchargers and were able to fly higher and faster than any planes in history.

Scope of the Report:

The North American market share, however, retained its position and decreased to 61.4%, which is its largest share of total deliveries in the past decade. The second largest market for Aircraft Piston Engine shipments in 2017 was the Eruope region at 25.2%, closely followed by China at 11.2%.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Piston Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.8% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 52 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Piston Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lycoming

AVIC (Continental Motors)

Austro

Rotax

SMA

ULPower Aero

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Above 300 hp Engine

180-300 hp Engine

Under 180 hp Engine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Private Usage

Education Usage

Commercial Usage

Military Usage

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Piston Engines Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Above 300 hp Engine

1.2.2 180-300 hp Engine

1.2.3 Under 180 hp Engine

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Private Usage

1.3.2 Education Usage

1.3.3 Commercial Usage

1.3.4 Military Usage

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lycoming

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aircraft Piston Engines Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lycoming Aircraft Piston Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AVIC (Continental Motors)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aircraft Piston Engines Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AVIC (Continental Motors) Aircraft Piston Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Austro

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aircraft Piston Engines Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Austro Aircraft Piston Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Rotax

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aircraft Piston Engines Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rotax Aircraft Piston Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SMA

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Aircraft Piston Engines Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SMA Aircraft Piston Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ULPower Aero

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Aircraft Piston Engines Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ULPower Aero Aircraft Piston Engines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

