Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market an estimated value of USD 13.05 billion by 2026 | Key Market Competitors-SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Applied DNA Sciences, Savi Technology, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, 3D AG, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace

Market Analysis: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 5.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of counterfeiting products in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are-AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, CCL Industries, 3M, DuPont, ZIH Corp, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Applied DNA Sciences, Savi Technology, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, 3D AG, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace, BrandWatch Technologies, Impinj Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., Arjo Solutions, MicroTag Temed Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Market Definition: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Anti-counterfeiting packaging can be defined as the process of securing the product so that counterfeiting and infringement of the products can be prevented and avoided. Packaging involves the covering of the product and that covering tagged with unique identification marks for every individual product so that they can be tracked and traced and any counterfeiting attempts are hindered.

Segmentation: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

By Technology (Barcode, RFID, Hologram, Taggants, Inks & Watermarks, Others), Usage Features (Overt Features, Covert Features), End-User (Footwear, Clothing & Apparels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

In April 2016, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Mactac’s European division of the business from Platinum Equity. The acquisition is expected to enhance AVERY’s existing product portfolio and expand the regional market share of the company.

In November 2015, CCL Industries announced the acquisition of Worldmark Ltd. including the six manufacturing plants distributed across different regions and product portfolio focused on functional labels.

Competitive Analysis: Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-counterfeit packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

