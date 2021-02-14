Global Automotive Rental and Leasing 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
Vehicle leasing is the leasing (or the use) of a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease.
North America is the key region over the next few year owing to high concentration of industry participant in the region.
In 2018, the global Automotive Rental and Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alamo
Auto Europe
Avis Budget Group
Budget Rent A Car
Hertz
Dollar
Europcar
Holidays auto
Uber
Zoom Car
CAR Inc. (CAR)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Passenger Cars Leasing
Commercial Vehicles Leasing
Market segment by Application, split into
Leisure/Tourism
Business
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Rental and Leasing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Passenger Cars Leasing
1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles Leasing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Leisure/Tourism
1.5.3 Business
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size
2.2 Automotive Rental and Leasing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Rental and Leasing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alamo
12.1.1 Alamo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.1.4 Alamo Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alamo Recent Development
12.2 Auto Europe
12.2.1 Auto Europe Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.2.4 Auto Europe Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Auto Europe Recent Development
12.3 Avis Budget Group
12.3.1 Avis Budget Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.3.4 Avis Budget Group Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Avis Budget Group Recent Development
12.4 Budget Rent A Car
12.4.1 Budget Rent A Car Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.4.4 Budget Rent A Car Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Budget Rent A Car Recent Development
12.5 Hertz
12.5.1 Hertz Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.5.4 Hertz Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Hertz Recent Development
12.6 Dollar
12.6.1 Dollar Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.6.4 Dollar Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dollar Recent Development
12.7 Europcar
12.7.1 Europcar Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.7.4 Europcar Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Europcar Recent Development
12.8 Holidays auto
12.8.1 Holidays auto Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.8.4 Holidays auto Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Holidays auto Recent Development
12.9 Uber
12.9.1 Uber Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.9.4 Uber Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Uber Recent Development
12.10 Zoom Car
12.10.1 Zoom Car Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automotive Rental and Leasing Introduction
12.10.4 Zoom Car Revenue in Automotive Rental and Leasing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Zoom Car Recent Development
12.11 CAR Inc. (CAR)
Continued…..
