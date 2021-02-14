Global Ball Valves Market Future Plans and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024 – Key Players are Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Cameron, a Schlumberger company, Schlumberger, Crane Co., Metso, Neway Valve

Global Ball Valves Market 2017 for Process Plant Modernization, Increase in Energy Consumption & Increasing Manufacturing Industry in 2024

Ball Valves Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Ball Valves Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2024.

The report covers the current scenario and the future growth prospects of the “Ball Valves Market” for 2018-2024. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Global Ball Valves Market accounted to USD 12.0 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Top Key Players:

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.

Crane Co.

IMI PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso

Neway Valves Co. Ltd.

Velan Inc.

Weir Group PLC

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Alfa Laval

Apollo Valves

Valvitalia S.P.A

Alfa Laval AB

Swagelok Company

MRC Global Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Weir Group

among others

In 2017, Emerson acquired Pentair Valves & Controls, which will integrate into its automation solutions platform.

Global Ball Valves Market: Type (Floating, Rising Stem, Trunnion Mounted, Others), Material Type (Alloy Based, Bronze, Brass, Steel, Cryogenic, Cast Iron, Others), End-user (Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, Aerospace & defense, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Utilities, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast till 2024

The Global Ball Valves Market report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Report Definition:

A ball valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball (floating ball) to control flow through it. The Ball Valves is being used in the various sectors such as aerospace & defense, oil and gas industry and among them. The market of ball valve is growing because of various factors such as evolution of IOT and developments in automation ecosystem such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, increasing demand for industrialization in emerging economies, and demand for process safety. The Asia-pacific is the fastest growing in this market due to increasing development in these countries.

Report Drivers and Restraints:

Process Plant Modernization

Increase in Energy Consumption

Increasing Manufacturing Industry

Demand for Process Safety

Slowdown of the Mining Industry in APAC, Latin America, and Africa

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of type:

Synchronous Floating

Rising Stem

Trunnion Mounted

Others

On the basis of material used:

Alloy Based

Bronze

Brass

Steel

Cryogenic

Cast Iron

Others

On the basis of end-user:

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Aerospace & defense

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Energy & Power

Utilities

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis of Global Ball Valves Market:

Ball Valves Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Ball Valves Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Ball Valves production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Ball Valves Market and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Ball Valves Market.

