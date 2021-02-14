Global bioburden testing market is expected to reach USD 907.4 million by 2024 | Major Players Charles River Laboratories International Inc., North American Science Associates, Inc. (NAMSA), Nelson Laboratories, Inc.

The Global Bioburden Testing Market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the projected time frame. The increasing internet penetration and extensive adoption of social media platforms have also nurtured the market growth. In addition, the presence of prominent content marketing companies has also propelled the market growth. Global Bioburden Testing Market size Is expected to exhibit lucrative growth to 2024 propelled by the widespread adoption of social media platforms across the world. Anyone can publish their content on the internet since the advent of the internet and the emergence of social media platforms. The enterprises are developing competences to make their products more flexible so that it can be used and optimized. The Global Bioburden Testing Market is highly bifurcated. The market is dominated by few major players.

Market Analysis: Global Bioburden Testing Market

Global bioburden testing market is expected to reach USD 907.4 million by 2024 from USD 452.6 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast to 2024.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast to 2024.

Major Players: Global Bioburden Testing Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are-Charles, Pacific Bio labs, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, SGS S.A., WuXi PharmaTech Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., North American Science Associates, Inc. (NAMSA), Nelson Laboratories, Inc., Dynatec Labs, and ATS Labs, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Bioburden Testing Market

Bioburden testing is the method of calculating the load of microorganisms, in or on a medical instrument, raw material, packaged goods among others. The results from bioburden testing are used to determine the sterilization methods to be used while processing the material. Every measurement requires a definitive unit to quantify it; in bioburden testing the unit is CFU (Colony forming Units) per gram or per square centimeter.

Market Segmentation: Global Bioburden Testing Market

The global bioburden testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, product type, technology, application, end-user, and geography.

On the basis of test type, the bioburden testing market is segmented into aerobic, anaerobic, fungi and spore count. The global bioburden testing market segment is further categorized on the basis of product type into instruments and consumable. The instrument market segment is sub-segment into automated microbial identification systems, PCR (polymerase chain reaction), microscopes. The consumables market segment is sub-segmented into kits, reagents and other consumables.

The global bioburden testing market is also segmented on the basis of technology microbial filter method, advanced colorimetric method and plate count method. The plate count method and membrane filtration method can be used to analyze the number of microbes in the sample; the sample is passing through a filter with a pore size of 0.45 micrometers or less. Oldest methods for bioburden testing plate count method, however, is not used frequently on a great scale commercial basis due to its time consuming procedure. Advanced colorimetric method is at the moment the most capable and widely used bioburden testing technology. The gathering of colorimeter and computational capabilities has enabled advanced colorimetric methods to deliver swift results of quantifying bioburden.

On the basis of End User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Industrial, and Food & Beverage.

Competitive Analysis: Global Bioburden Testing Market

The global bioburden testing market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes company share data for different geographies including Global, North America, Europe and APAC.

Major Market Competitors: Global Bioburden Testing Market

The global bioburden testing market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (innovative product launches, agreements, joint ventures, business and alliance) and strategies adopted by them to continue and build up their positions in the market.

Report Synopsis: Global Bioburden Testing Market

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Bioburden Testing Market

