In the U.S., over 40 million people are at risk of low bone mass, among which post-menopausal women are the demographic most susceptible to osteoporosis owing to limited exercise and estrogen loss, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. According to the World Health Organization, by 2020, osteoarthritis will become one of the most common causes for disability worldwide due to the progressive aging of the population. As a result, there has been a steady increase in the demand for high quality nutrients and supplements, including preferred delivery formats for bone and joint health supplements.

Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market: Forecast Analysis

Persistence Market Research presents a novel research report on the global bone and joint health supplements market that includes an analysis and forecast of the various segments in this market across key regional markets spread all over the world. As per this comprehensive report, the bone and joint health supplements market is anticipated to display a robust CAGR during the period of forecast and is slated to reach a value of just under US$ 41,460 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Request For Report Methodology: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/23539

Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market: Segmentation Insights

The global bone and joint health supplements market has been classified on the basis of form, end user, distribution channel, ingredient type and region.

On the basis of form, the powder sub-segment was the largest in terms of revenue, accounting for over US$ 8,000 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is anticipated to display a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2026

On the basis of end-user, women population is the largest end use segment in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 21,000 Mn by the end of the year 2026 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, specialty stores is the most preferred channel and was valued at over US$ 5,600 Mn at the end of the year 2017

On the basis of ingredient type, the vitamins and minerals supplements is the largest sub-segment and is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 17,500 Mn at the end of the year 2026

On the basis of region, Europe was the most lucrative market in the year 2017 and is slated to account for sales of over US$ 12,500 Mn in the year 2026, displaying a CAGR of 7.0% during the assessment period.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23539

Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

This new research report on the global bone and joint health supplements market has a separate section devoted to studying the competition in this market. In this important section of the report, various leading companies operating in the global bone and joint health supplements market have been profiled. This section of the report contains valuable information such as the company overview, key financial details, geographical spread, SWOT analysis, key strategies adopted, etc. Some of the companies that are included in this report on bone and joint health supplements are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Kerry Group PLC, BASF SE, Alticor Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Herbalife International, Nature’s Bounty Co., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Seroyal International Inc., NutriGold Inc., among others.