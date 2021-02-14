GLOBAL GAS METER MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2024
Description:
A gas meter is a specialized flow meter, used to measure the volume of fuel gases such as natural gas and propane. Gas meters are used at residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that consume fuel gas supplied by a gas utility. Gases are more difficult to measure than liquids, as measured volumes are highly affected by temperature and pressure. Gas meters measure a defined volume, regardless of the pressurized quantity or quality of the gas flowing through the meter. Temperature, pressure and heating value compensation must be made to measure actual amount and value of gas moving through a meter.
For industry structure analysis, the Gas Meter industry is concentrated in United States. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 93 % of the revenue market. Regionally, the South is the biggest Sales value area of valves, also the leader in United States Gas Meter industry.
The South occupied 37.65% of the Sales market in 2017. It is followed by West and Midwest, which respectively account for around 23.46% and 21.28% of the United States total industry. Northeast has a smaller amount of Sales with 17.61% of the market.
Gas Meters are used in Residential, Commercial and Industrial filled. The main application is residential, which accounts for about 90% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2023.
For forecast, the United States Gas Meter revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~4%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Gas Meter.
According to this study, over the next five years the Gas Meter market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gas Meter business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gas Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Elster
Itron Inc.
Sensus
Aclara Technologies LLC
General Electric
Badger Meter
Diehl Metering GmbH
KROHNE
This study considers the Gas Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Diaphragm/Bellows Meters
Rotary Meters
Turbine Meters
Orifice Meters
Ultrasonic Flow Meters
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Gas Meter Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Elster
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.1.3 Elster Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Elster News
12.2 Itron Inc.
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.2.3 Itron Inc. Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Itron Inc. News
12.3 Sensus
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.3.3 Sensus Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Sensus News
12.4 Aclara Technologies LLC
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.4.3 Aclara Technologies LLC Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Aclara Technologies LLC News
12.5 General Electric
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.5.3 General Electric Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 General Electric News
12.6 Badger Meter
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.6.3 Badger Meter Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Badger Meter News
12.7 Diehl Metering GmbH
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.7.3 Diehl Metering GmbH Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Diehl Metering GmbH News
12.8 KROHNE
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Gas Meter Product Offered
12.8.3 KROHNE Gas Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 KROHNE News
