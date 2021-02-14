Global Industrial Sensor Market is Growing Worldwide by Top Key Players Like – Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, Panasonic, Stmicroelectronics, First Sensor, Siemens, Amphenol Corporation

Global Industrial Sensor Market, By Sensor (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Flow Sensor, Position Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Force Sensor, Humidity and Moisture Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor), Type (Contact, Noncontact), Application (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Power, Mining), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Sensor Market is driven by the need for industrial robots, global industrial sensor market in estimated value from USD 15.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.62 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: The integration and connection of sensor-based data and digitally networked sensors in order to visualize and analyze the environment hosted on cloud or premises, makes the industrial sensor. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enhances the decision support for actions which influence control, services and designing in industrial operation, by enriching currently existing data ecosystems.

Few of the major competitors currently working in industrial sensor market are Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, Panasonic, Stmicroelectronics, First Sensor, Siemens, Amphenol Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Bosch Sensortec, Te Connectivity, Omega Engineering, Sensirion, AMS AG, Microchip, NXP Semiconductors, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Figaro Engineering Inc., Safran Colibrys SA and others.

In December 2017, for its industrial automation customers, Rockwell Automation, launched a new line of proximity sensor , Allen-Bradley Bulletin 871FM miniature, metal, flat-pack, inductive proximity sensors are rugged, smart sensors..

In May 2017, Rockwell Automation has been selected by Metso for delivering global industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform which helps in connecting, monitoring, and performing analytics for Metso’s equipment and services, which would result in improved efficiency and profitability for its mining and aggregates customers.

Increasing IIoT and Industrial 4.0

Growing Industrial Wireless senor market

High cost of implementation of sensor networks

Need for compliance with different regulations and standards

By Sensor

Level Sensor Temperature Sensor Flow Sensor Position Sensor Linear Position Sensor Angular Position Sensor Pressure Sensor Force Sensor Humidity and Moisture Sensor Image Sensor Gas Sensor

Contact

Noncontact

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Mining

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

