GLOBAL INJECTION MOLDING MATERIALS MARKET 2018 TO REACH VALUED AT $ 221100 MILLION AND GROW AT A 3.9% CAGR FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Injection Molding Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Injection Molding Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Injection molding is used to produce a wide range of products made from various raw materials, including plastics, metals such as iron, aluminum, copper, precious metals, and carbide.

Injection molding can be achieved with a host of components consisting of metals, elastomers, glasses, confections and polymers.

The high demand for vehicles is expected to result in an increase in demand for injection molding, thus leading to growth of the global injection molding materials market. Foreign and domestic investments in various sectors is a major driving factor for the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The global Injection Molding Materials market is valued at 221100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 300300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Dow Chemicals

DuPont

SABIC

Ineos Group

Magna International Inc

HTI Plastics

Organovo Holdings, Inc

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastics

Metal

Rubber

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Others

Table of Content:

Global Injection Molding Materials Market Research Report 2018

1 Injection Molding Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Injection Molding Materials

1.2 Injection Molding Materials Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Injection Molding Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Injection Molding Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Plastics

1.2.4 Metal

1.2.5 Rubber

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Injection Molding Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Injection Molding Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Injection Molding Materials Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Injection Molding Materials Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 28 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Injection Molding Materials (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Injection Molding Materials Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Injection Molding Materials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 LyondellBasell

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 LyondellBasell Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Eastman Chemical Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Huntsman Corporation

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Dow Chemicals

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Dow Chemicals Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 DuPont Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 SABIC

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 SABIC Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Ineos Group

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Ineos Group Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Magna International Inc

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Magna International Inc Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 HTI Plastics

7.12 Organovo Holdings, Inc

Continued…..

