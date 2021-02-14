GLOBAL INJECTION MOLDING MATERIALS MARKET 2018 TO REACH VALUED AT $ 221100 MILLION AND GROW AT A 3.9% CAGR FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Injection Molding Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Injection Molding Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Injection molding is used to produce a wide range of products made from various raw materials, including plastics, metals such as iron, aluminum, copper, precious metals, and carbide.
Injection molding can be achieved with a host of components consisting of metals, elastomers, glasses, confections and polymers.
The high demand for vehicles is expected to result in an increase in demand for injection molding, thus leading to growth of the global injection molding materials market. Foreign and domestic investments in various sectors is a major driving factor for the market growth in Asia Pacific.
The global Injection Molding Materials market is valued at 221100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 300300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF
ExxonMobil
LyondellBasell
Eastman Chemical Company
Huntsman Corporation
Dow Chemicals
DuPont
SABIC
Ineos Group
Magna International Inc
HTI Plastics
Organovo Holdings, Inc
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3266489-global-injection-molding-materials-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Plastics
Metal
Rubber
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Packaging
Others
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3266489-global-injection-molding-materials-market-research-report-2018
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
Global Injection Molding Materials Market Research Report 2018
1 Injection Molding Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Injection Molding Materials
1.2 Injection Molding Materials Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Injection Molding Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Injection Molding Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Plastics
1.2.4 Metal
1.2.5 Rubber
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Injection Molding Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Injection Molding Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Injection Molding Materials Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Injection Molding Materials Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 28 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Injection Molding Materials (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Injection Molding Materials Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global Injection Molding Materials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 ExxonMobil
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 ExxonMobil Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 LyondellBasell
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 LyondellBasell Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Eastman Chemical Company
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Huntsman Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Dow Chemicals
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Dow Chemicals Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 DuPont
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 DuPont Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 SABIC
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 SABIC Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Ineos Group
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Ineos Group Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Magna International Inc
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Injection Molding Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Magna International Inc Injection Molding Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 HTI Plastics
7.12 Organovo Holdings, Inc
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3266489-global-injection-molding-materials-market-research-report-2018