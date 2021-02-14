Global Laser Cutting Machines for Metals Market 2019 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

This report studies the Laser Cutting Machines for Metals market. Laser cutting machine is a machine which uses laser beam to cut materials. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy released by laser.

CO2 Laser Cutting Machine is the dominated type.

The global Laser Cutting Machines for Metals market is valued at 2550 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laser Cutting Machines for Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laser Cutting Machines for Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Perfect Laser

Koike

Farley Laserlab

ARCBRO

Trumpf

Amada

DMG MORI

GF

Han S Laser

Bystronic

Mazak

Coherent

Cincinnati

Universal Laser Systems

Preco

Jinan Penn CNC Machine

Jinan Nice-Cut Mechanical Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CO2 Laser Cutting Machine

Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

YAG Cutting machine

Segment by Application

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Release ID: 487757