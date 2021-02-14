Global Market for Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period

Upsurge in Demand for Bio-Based Products and Increasing Spending Capacity of Middle Class Population on Laundry and Personal Care Products to Propel Growth of Methyl Ester Sulfonate (MES) Market

The Methyl Ester Sulfonate report delivers insights about volume (KT) and value (US$ Mn) forecasts, market trends competition, market dynamics and latest developments in global Methyl Ester Sulfonate market for the analysis period 2018 to 2026.

The global methyl ester sulfonate market is estimated to be pegged at US$ 903.0 Mn by 2018 end and is forecast to reach US$ 2,199.6 Mn by the end of 2026, with a significant CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. The global methyl ester sulfonate market is expected to present an incremental opportunity of US$ 1,296.6 Mn between 2018 and 2026. The demand for methyl ester sulfonate is anticipated to observe significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the changing consumer sentiments towards bio-based products such as bio-detergents.

Methyl Ester Sulfonate (MES) is categorized as an anionic surfactant derived from oleo chemical feedstock by the sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl ester, which is a derivative of natural fatty acid and oils. Methyl ester sulfonate is used in the manufacturing of laundry detergent powders & laundry detergent soaps as well as personal care products, such as shampoos & soaps along with dish wash. In the recent times, there has been considerable focus on hydrogenated and highly refined methyl ester feedstock by manufacturers. Methyl ester sulfonate is derived from renewable natural resources and possess high detergency and calcium ion stability. Apart from this, methyl ester sulfonate is less toxic and easily bio-degradable.

The Low Toxicity, Economical Price Point and Biodegradability of Methyl Ester Sulfonate Drive Its Adoption in Detergents and Personal Care Products

Rapid growth in urban population, mainly in emerging countries, is anticipated to drive economic development. Growth in the younger population has increased spending on personal care products as more importance is being given to grooming and styling these days. Simultaneously, increasing environmental concerns have surged the demand for bio-based personal care products, which has been surging the demand for methyl ester sulfonate from the personal care industry.

The improving standard of living is fuelling the demand for business-casual clothing. That apart, growing interest in fashion and growing self-awareness have also led to an increase in the demand for clothing options. This demand for clothing has subsequently led to an increase in the demand for laundry detergents. Rising penetration of washing machines in developing economies is also expected to drive the demand for cost-effective detergents during the forecast period. Increasing preference of manufacturers towards the use of bio-based raw materials is another factor expected to drive the demand for methyl ester sulfonate during the forecast period.

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is widely used a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of detergents; however, the price of alkylbenzene sulfonate has been increasing. Alkylbenzene sulfonate is a petroleum-derived product and a number of regulations are being imposed on it, as it is non-renewable. Methyl ester sulfonate can tackle problems related to alkylbenzene sulfonate as it is renewable, less toxic, bio-degradable and less expensive. This particular factor is expected to propel the demand for methyl ester sulfonate in the coming years.

Rising Disposable Income and Favorable Socio-Economic Trends to Aid Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The growth of the methyl ester sulfonate market is pegged to be determined by socio-economic trends, such as increasing population and rising spending capacity of middle-class in the growing markets of India and China. Steady economic growth in developing countries, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries, and rising per capita disposable income and expenditure in these regions are the major factors expected to drive the demand for laundry products and personal care products. This consumer market growth in developing regions is expected to in turn help drive the growth of raw material markets, such as the methyl ester sulfonate market.

In regions such as North America and Europe, the demand for methyl ester sulfonates is expected to plunge slightly, owing to the shifting trend towards the use of liquid detergents. In spite of this downturn, North America and Europe are estimated to be potential markets for methyl ester sulfonates, owing to the surging demand for bio-detergents in these regions, due to the ever rising environmental concern.

Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market – A Moderately Consolidated Market Largely Captured by Global Market Players

The global methyl ester sulfonate market is a moderately consolidated market with the domestic players accounting for a ~20-30% share of the overall market. Tier 1 players account for a ~50-60% share of the global methyl ester sulfonate market. Capacity expansion and product innovation are some of the important strategies undertaken by key players to expand and sustain in the global methyl ester sulfonate market. Some key recent developments & industry activities in the methyl ester sulfonate market are:

Lonkey, a professional detergent manufacturer in China, Sime Darby Group, a palm oil cultivation group, and Emery Oleochemical, an oleo chemical company, together stared a joint venture under the name of Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd. solely for the production of methyl ester sulfonate

Methyl ester sulfonate manufacturers are emphasizing on process optimization and product innovation to overcome the challenges faced during methyl ester sulfonate production

Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Key Participants

A few of the key market participants covered in the study of the global methyl ester sulfonate market include Stepan Company, Lion Corporation, KLK Oleo, Wilmar International Ltd. and Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.