GLOBAL NETWORK STORAGE DEVICES MARKET 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025
The global Network Storage Devices market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Network Storage Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Storage Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Network Storage Devices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Network Storage Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HP
Synology
Lenovo
QNAP
IBM
H3C
WesternDigital
NetGear
Thecus
Seagate
EMC Iomege
Buffalo
HikVision
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Analytics
Hadoop
Segment by Application
Industrial Sector
IT
Data Processing Component
Government and Defense
Cloud Processing Component
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Network Storage Devices
1.1 Definition of Network Storage Devices
1.2 Network Storage Devices Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Network Storage Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Analytics
1.2.3 Hadoop
1.3 Network Storage Devices Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Network Storage Devices Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Industrial Sector
1.3.3 IT
1.3.4 Data Processing Component
1.3.5 Government and Defense
1.3.6 Cloud Processing Component
1.4 Global Network Storage Devices Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Network Storage Devices Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Network Storage Devices Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Network Storage Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Network Storage Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Network Storage Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Network Storage Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Network Storage Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Network Storage Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
……..
8 Network Storage Devices Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 HP
8.1.1 HP Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 HP Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 HP Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Synology
8.2.1 Synology Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Synology Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Synology Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Lenovo
8.3.1 Lenovo Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Lenovo Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Lenovo Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 QNAP
8.4.1 QNAP Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 QNAP Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 QNAP Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 IBM
8.5.1 IBM Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 IBM Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 IBM Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 H3C
8.6.1 H3C Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 H3C Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 H3C Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 WesternDigital
8.7.1 WesternDigital Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 WesternDigital Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 WesternDigital Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 NetGear
8.8.1 NetGear Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 NetGear Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 NetGear Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Thecus
8.9.1 Thecus Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Thecus Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Thecus Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Seagate
8.10.1 Seagate Network Storage Devices Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Seagate Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Seagate Network Storage Devices Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 EMC Iomege
8.12 Buffalo
8.13 HikVision
Continued…..
