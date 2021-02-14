Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Outlook By Size, Share, Latest Trends, And Key Players Linde Healthcare (Germany),Invacare Corporation (U.S.),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Becton

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Analysis:

Data Bridge Market Research provides new report Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market accounted to USD 2.61 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into oxygen source and delivery devices. Oxygen source is further segmented into concentrator and cylinder. Oxygen source equipment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period 2017-2024 due to increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements.

On the basis of portability, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into stationary and portable.Stationary devices segment is expected to account the largest market in the forecast period due to respiratory disorders and increasing geriatric population.

On the basis of application,global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis and pneumonia.

On the basis of end user, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into hospital and home care.

On the basis of geography, global oxygen therapy equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Competitors:

Linde Healthcare (Germany),Invacare Corporation (U.S.),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.),Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand),Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Inogen, Inc. (U.S.),Messer Medical Austria GmbH (Germany),HERSILL, S.L. (Spain),GCE Holding AB (Sweden),Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.),Respan Products Inc. (Canada), and DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders

Rise in geriatric population

Growth in technological advancement

Increase prevalence of tobacco smoking

