GLOBAL PETROLEUM RESIN 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024

Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. After a series of process like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.Generally, petroleum resins are widely used in various aspects to improve people’s quality of life. Petroleum resins can be used in road marking paint, which ensures safe vehicle/human traffic, adhesive tape used for office uses, adhesives, printer ink and other applications.

Global Petroleum Resin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Kolon

TOTAL(Cray Valley)

ZEON

Formosan Union

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

RüTGERS Group

Resinall

Idemitsu

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Jinlin Fuyuan

Puyang Changyu

Henan G&D

Guangdong Xinhuayue

Fuxun Huaxing

Daqing Huake

Shanghai Jinsen

Lanzhou Xinlan

Kete

Jinhai Chengguang

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Modified Petroleum Resin

Others

By End-User / Application

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive

Printing Ink

Others

