Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Is Growing at a Significant Rate in Forecast by 2025: Global Industry Analysis Research News by 2019

The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is estimated to rise from the value of USD 627.6 million in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 1933.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2018-2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising cases of infectious diseases, and the growing demand for approved Point of Care Molecular Diagnostic tests.

The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Illumina Inc.,

Hologic Inc.,

QIAGEN,

And More Others Companies are Myriad Genetics, Cepheid, Genomic Health, GenePOC Inc., DxNA LLC., Binx Health Inc., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Biocartis, Beckman Coulter Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Grifols S.A., Abaxis, Bayer AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher, OraSure Technologies Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere, for USD 5.9 billion. Alere was a global leader in diagnostics market and the acquisition helps Abbott grow its market share.

In July 2017, Agilent Technologies announced the acquisition of Population Genetics’ molecular and sample barcoding patent portfolios which help improve the accuracy of next generation sequencing (NGS). These help in the diagnostics of cancer.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of infectious diseases causing the health professionals to determine the infections and its causes accurately in a timely manner, thereby increasing the demand for Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Increased demand for regulatory approved molecular tests driving the market

Market Restraints:

Approval by the authorities is a time-consuming process and therefore the innovation programs suffer because of these long term regulations

Research and development of these devices is very extensive and hugely resource consuming which is one of the major factors for the restraining of market expansion

Segmentation:

By Product

Assays & Kits Instruments/Analyzers Services & Software By Application Respiratory Diseases Sexually Transmitted Diseases Hospital-acquired Infection Oncology Hepatitis Others



By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction



Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction DNA/RNA Purification



In-Situ Hybridization Chips and Microarrays Mass Spectrometry Sequencing Isothermal Amplification Others

By End-User

Physician Offices Hospitals Research Institutes Others



By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



