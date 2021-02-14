Global Potash Fertilizers Market Advanced Technology, Future Opportunities And Forecast by 2025 Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc, Eurochem Group AG, The Mosaic Company, JSC Belaruskali, HELM AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd

This report contains all the company profiles of the key players and brands that making moves such as developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which affect the potash fertilizers market, along with the company profiles the report also contains the market restrains and drivers which are derived through SWOT analysis of the potash fertilizers market.

The report also gives an in-depth idea about what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends are, the report also contains the CAGR figures for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2025.

The global potash fertilizers market is expected to reach USD 31.33 billion by 2025, from USD 21.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

To get more information, Ask for Sample Copy of Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-potash-fertilizers-market

Competitive Analysis:

The global potash fertilizers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of potash fertilizers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Top countries covered in this report are –

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

In the year 2018, EuroChem Group AG a leading global fertilizer company has announced the successful test production of potassium chloride at EuroChem-Usolskiy Potash in the Perm region, Russia.

Top Companies of global potash fertilizers market are

Yara International ASA,

Agrium Inc.,

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc,

Eurochem Group AG,

The Mosaic Company,

JSC Belaruskali,

HELM AG,

Others Players are Israel Chemicals Ltd, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Borealis AG, Sinofert Holdings Limited, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Potash corporation, Mosaic, ICL Ltd, Uralkali, CF industries, Yara International ASA, Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Sinofert Holdings Limited, The Mosaic Company, Agrium Inc, Eurochem Group AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd, JSC Belaruskali and many more.

Any Specific Requirements? Questions? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-potash-fertilizers-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Need for higher productivity using limited land area

Increase in applicability of potash fertilizers

Need for improvements in pasture production

Increase in the trend of organic food consumption

Environmental concerns

Market Overview:

Based on crop type

Cereals & grains,

Oilseeds & pulses,

Fruits & vegetables and others.

On the basis of application method

Broadcasting,

Foliar,

Fertigation

On the basis of form

Liquid,

Solid

By Geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To Understand Complete Table Of Content, Tables And Figures @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-potash-fertilizers-market

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Key reason to Purchase the report