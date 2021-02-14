Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market To Grow Extensively With 6.9%CAGR Till 2025 Leading Players Analysis Henkel AG & Company KGAA, The DOW Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, DOW Corning

Global pressure sensitive adhesive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pressure sensitive adhesive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 8.99 billion by 2025, from USD 16.40 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF sample copy or view summary of this report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing use of PSAs in tapes and labels

Growing use of PSAs in buildings and construction

High demand for PSAs in Asia-Pacific

Product innovation and growth in flexible packaging

Wide acceptance due to ease of adaptability of PSAs

Rise in raw material prices

Stringent government regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emission

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

According to IDTechEx Ltd is a growing business with approximate growth of USD 21.9 billion for the year 2020. The major players in the pressure sensitive market are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the pressure sensitive market.

Top Key Companies:

Henkel AG & Company KGAA,

The DOW Chemical Company,

Ashland Inc.,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Sika AG, Scapa Group PLC, Additional Companies, Drytac, Hexion, Avery Dennison Corp., Alfa International, Huntsman, Wacker Chemie AG, RPM International Inc., MAPEI, Bostik SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Franklin International, Koch Enterprises Inc. and many more.

To Understand Complete Table of Content, Tables and Figures @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-market

Market Segmentation:

Based on chemistry

Acrylic PSA – Water-Based Acrylic PSA And Solvent-Based Acrylic PSA

Rubber PSA- Natural Rubber And Synthetic Rubber

Silicone PSA,

EVA PSA And Others

The Others Segment Is Sub Segmented Into Polyurethanes, Hybrid PSAS And Hydrophilic PSA.

On the basis of technology

Water based PSA

One-component water-based PSA

Two-component water-based PSA.

Solvent based PSA

One-component solvent-based PSA

Two-component solvent-based PSA.

Radiation PSA

UV-cured PSA

Electronic beam-cured PSA.

Hot melt PSA

On the basis of application

Tapes segment is further sub segmented into tapes and coating. The tape is further segmented specialty tapes and commodity PSA tapes. Coating is further sub segmented into single coated PSA tapes, double coated PSA tapes, reinforced PSA tapes and unsupported PSA tapes. Labels is further sub segmented into permanent labels, peelable labels, ultra-peelable labels, freezer or frost fix labels, high tack labels, specialty label. Graphics PSA is further segmented into signage, vehicle wraps, emblems & logos, floors, carpets & mats and films.

On the basis of geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Any Questions? Inquiry before Buying Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-market

Strategic purpose to purchase the report