Global Smart Robot Market Top Players are SoftBank, iRobot, KUKA Robotics, ABB, Hanson Robotics Limited, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Intuitive and Others

Global Smart Robot Market accounted for USD 4.18 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players of Global Smart Robot Market

Geckosystems

SoftBank

iRobot

KUKA

ABB

Hanson Robotics

com

Honda Motor

FANUC

YASKAWA ELECTRIC

OMRON Adept Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Intuitive Surgical

Aethon

Rethink Robotics

Bluefin Robotics

GeckoSystems

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS

AIBrain

Brain Corp

CloudMinds

Energid Technologies

Furhat Robotics

ai

IBM

Liquid Robotics

Neurala

NVIDIA

Oxbotica

Among others

Global Smart Robot Market

By Component (Hardware {Sensors and others}& Software),

By Industrial Application (Automotive, Electronics, Food and Beverages and others),

By Service Application (Personal {Domestic and others} and Professional {Underwater and others}), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition:

A smart robot is a computerized reasoning (AI) framework that can learn from its environment and condition, its experience, and fabricate its abilities in light of that encompassing learning. Smart robots are utilized for proficient, modern and also individual utilize. Furthermore, smart robots are customized uncommonly to deal with industrial applications, for example, automotive assembly, pool cleaning, machinery handling, and robotic pets among others.

Smart robots have substituted man in execution of assignments and tasks that are either risky or repetitive, where man is in fit for performing attributable to body restrictions, or undertakings that happen in outrageous situations, for example, space or the base of the ocean. Furthermore, smart robots are intended to do particular undertakings for individual, proficient, and mechanical applications, for example, elderly help, pool cleaning, and robotic pets among others. Smart robots make utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and are operational without the need of human information sources. Smart robots can work freely on a predefined assignment and can likewise they can collaborate with individuals in different administration and mechanical applications to perform any specific task. According to Research firm International Data Corporation, by 2019, 30% of commercial service robotic applications will be in the form of a robot-as-a-service (RaaS) business model. This will help cut costs for robot deployment in the commercial sectors.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services.

Emerging technological advancements in the field of robotics.

Increasing demand towards AI-based solutions.

High initial investment and maintenance costs.

Segmentation of Global Smart Robot Market:

The global smart robot market is based on component, industrial application, Service Application and geography.

Based on component:

Hardware

Software

Based on industrial application:

Automotive

Electronics

Food and Beverages

Others

Based on service application:

Personal

Professional

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis of Global Smart Robot Market:

The global smart robot market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of smart robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

